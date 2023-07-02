Episode 829: Single-Use Ultrahand

There's no cleaning this bad boy.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Everybody 1-2 Switch lets you show Horace your pony, and it also managed to disrupt yet another episode of Radio Free Nintendo. It's pretty much a given that Horace will make an appearance in any given episode of the show, and this week he just keeps coming back.

Yet, he isn't the most alarming thing mentioned this week.

HOWEVER the horror comes a bit later. We start the show with a pretty exhaustive look at the Pikmin 4 demo. Gui has cleared it, and Greg is a bit in. James got to see a menu. Jon is a Pikmin, so his opinion is too biased. There was also a Pikmin Bloom promo to push the demo, and also a Niantic layoff to "refocus" on Pokémon Go. James has been playing Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon and Netflix's other questionable games. After a break, Jon has extensive impressions of Final Fantasy XVI: There's no Mandatory Movie to Watch.

We asked for email and you all answered! A fresh delivery to our inbox gave us two emails to answer this week: a chance to merge any two Nintendo franchises and a round of Metacritic Golf.