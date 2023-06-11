Episode 826: Chief Marketing Officer, Jon Lindemann

Move over, Paul Marketing! It's Paul Jon-keting's time to shine.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
If I literally put his name in the title, do you think he'll listen to an episode he isn't on?
Place your bets in the comments.
Without the ironman, we focus on building an email-centric show this week. Topics covered: Nintendo's cardboard future, Nintendo's failure future, and Nintendo's Nic Cage future.
I don't know either, at this point. Emails go here, I guess...
We wrap the show up with a little bit of New Business. All of us played Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble, recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Guillaume has been playing Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE, part of the Space Invaders Invincible Collection, as well as the time-limited multiplayer-only demo for Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Colgera Wind Dungeon Boss Battle (phase 3) from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It was selected by James. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co. Ltd.