Episode 826: Chief Marketing Officer, Jon Lindemann

Move over, Paul Marketing! It's Paul Jon-keting's time to shine.

Without the ironman, we focus on building an email-centric show this week. Topics covered: Nintendo's cardboard future, Nintendo's failure future, and Nintendo's Nic Cage future.

We wrap the show up with a little bit of New Business. All of us played Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble, recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Guillaume has been playing Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE, part of the Space Invaders Invincible Collection, as well as the time-limited multiplayer-only demo for Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!