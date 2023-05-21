Episode 823: Pantless in Hyrule

Day 11: It's cold, I'm still stuck on this mountain, and a stupid plant person keeps asking me to find his friend.
I probably don't need to tell you that this episode is largely devoted to discussions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's a tough game to talk about, especially this early, because so much of the game's joy is in the small discoveries - in a way everything is and isn't a spoiler. If you want to stay totally pure, come back later. We're all early-to-mid game so there's no real major plot spoilers here, but some tales of our early travels are shared.
Guillaume did manage to talk about something besides Tears... The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D. Week 4 of the Radio Free Hyrule podcast continues apace.
Lastly, we did manage to slide in a single email on gaming and managing your mental well-being. We covered this during the early days of the pandemic; obviously the world is different now. You can ask us to review an old topic here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is a second excerpt from Robots FTW from Portal 2. Composition by Mike Morasky. It was requested by Chainsaw Bill. All rights reserved by Valve Corporation.