Episode 817: Logically, It Makes Sense Guillaume Knows the Email Address

...but what if its just symbols to him now?

This is the first week of Guillaume's vacation, so of course he's getting a shout-out in the title.

Good news if you're tired of Mario Movie reviews - none of us have seen it!

Instead, we stage an email heavy episode this week. In it we: review your eShop hauls, figure out the next Nintendo toy to appear in their games, and list what series challenges we've taken on. Lastly, Greg closes out the show finally giving his long-delayed New Business on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Did you like the emails? Did you dislike them? See if you can do better!

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker RetroActive will resume in a few weeks. You can post your comments here