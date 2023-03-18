We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo

Episode 814: North Korea Is Directly Responsible for the Worst Email I’ve Ever Read

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, and Guillaume Veillette - March 18, 2023, 5:37 pm EDT
The shocking part is our listeners didn't write it.

This week sets new standards for inefficiency. We really only managed to cover a single email AND A single New Business topic.

Without Jon, I guess we just don't have the ruthless efficiency he demands.

An unintentionally lengthy conversation about the psychology of Nintendo Directs gives way to a likewise-unintentionally long conversation about harvesting the last bits from the eShop.

It's a Birth and Death narrative this week.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Planets from Alphabounce. Composition by Frederic "Elmobo" Motte. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Motion Twin / Mad Monkey Studio.

