Episode 814: North Korea Is Directly Responsible for the Worst Email I’ve Ever Read

The shocking part is our listeners didn't write it.

This week sets new standards for inefficiency. We really only managed to cover a single email AND A single New Business topic.

Without Jon, I guess we just don't have the ruthless efficiency he demands.

An unintentionally lengthy conversation about the psychology of Nintendo Directs gives way to a likewise-unintentionally long conversation about harvesting the last bits from the eShop.

It's a Birth and Death narrative this week.

RetroActive 52: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is coming up. Comments go here!