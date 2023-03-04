Episode 812: I Wouldn't Even Accept Your Apology

Jon's back; can you tell?
Radio Free Nintendo this week is a bit of "friends waiting at a train station;" people come and go at their proscribed times but the conversation continues.
Guillaume, James, and Greg start the show and it wraps with Jon, Greg, and James. I guess Greg and James are catching late trains.
Guillaume is playing Chained Echoes, a 16-bit RPG that lists a lot of inspirations but seemingly omits a big one. It took him a little while to connect with it, but he's enjoying this game created by a single person. The task-based leveling is a particular topic of interest. He also started 13 Sentinels. So should you.
James is finishing Fire Emblem Engage, and has a few final thoughts, but mostly he's been trying to reverse engineer a new style of Twitch streamer: infinite, AI-generated, content. "How is this thing creating new 'Steamed Hams' episodes over and over?" "How is this 'VTuber' interacting with the audience in a realistic way, and how did it learn to play Osu?" "How long can I watch a Chunibyo character try to convince his two friends that he is king of the hallway?" A while. Apparently.
Jon is summoned from the ether for Listener Mail - and he proves his memory by reciting the email address, albeit incredulously. Our first question asks us to explore missing the zeitgeist for a game, which predictably expands into an unrequested longer conversation about what zeitgeist for a game means, and how it impacts playing the game. Send us an email, we answer how we choose.
Guillaume's train arrives, and so the remaining trio move onto a second question: with the on-going invasion of Smash Bros. by the Fire Emblem franchise, what Smash Bros. fighters would server as good Emblems in Engage? There are so many choices.
Reminder: We are going to do our RetroActive on The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker soon™. You can play the original GameCube release or the HD remake, but remember the eShop is shutting down soon.
As Jon accurately remembered, you can send your emails here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette.
This episode's ending music is Activity Log from Nintendo 3DS...Activity Log. It was requested by Syrenne. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.