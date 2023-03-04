Episode 812: I Wouldn't Even Accept Your Apology

Jon's back; can you tell?

Radio Free Nintendo this week is a bit of "friends waiting at a train station;" people come and go at their proscribed times but the conversation continues.

Guillaume, James, and Greg start the show and it wraps with Jon, Greg, and James. I guess Greg and James are catching late trains.

Guillaume is playing Chained Echoes, a 16-bit RPG that lists a lot of inspirations but seemingly omits a big one. It took him a little while to connect with it, but he's enjoying this game created by a single person. The task-based leveling is a particular topic of interest. He also started 13 Sentinels. So should you.

James is finishing Fire Emblem Engage, and has a few final thoughts, but mostly he's been trying to reverse engineer a new style of Twitch streamer: infinite, AI-generated, content. "How is this thing creating new 'Steamed Hams' episodes over and over?" "How is this 'VTuber' interacting with the audience in a realistic way, and how did it learn to play Osu?" "How long can I watch a Chunibyo character try to convince his two friends that he is king of the hallway?" A while. Apparently.

Jon is summoned from the ether for Listener Mail - and he proves his memory by reciting the email address, albeit incredulously. Our first question asks us to explore missing the zeitgeist for a game, which predictably expands into an unrequested longer conversation about what zeitgeist for a game means, and how it impacts playing the game. Send us an email, we answer how we choose.

Guillaume's train arrives, and so the remaining trio move onto a second question: with the on-going invasion of Smash Bros. by the Fire Emblem franchise, what Smash Bros. fighters would server as good Emblems in Engage? There are so many choices.

Reminder: We are going to do our RetroActive on The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker soon™. You can play the original GameCube release or the HD remake, but remember the eShop is shutting down soon.

As Jon accurately remembered, you can send your emails here.