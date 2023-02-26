Episode 811: Listen to Us Talking About the Latest Releases and Classic Games, Just Like Every Week

Please stop auto-generating my show; you're making me obsolete. It's my job to make me obsolete.

This article was not generated by an Artificial Intelligence.

Jon Lindemann is not part of the show this week. This podcast covers the latest release from Nintendo: the Nintendo Switch Online Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games, Kirby's Return to Dreamland demo, and Bayonetta 3. We also discuss the latest version of LEGO Star Wars, The Skywalker Saga, and why Guillaume has stopped playing Blue Dragon.

