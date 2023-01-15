Episode 805: Scorched Earth Sharpens Steel

He's back twenty minutes, and we're already reeling.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Twenty minutes.

How much chaos can you create in twenty minutes? Sure, you could yell fire in a crowded building or something equally unsafe, but try creating chaos and confusion among a small group of people. It's a lot harder.

Welcome back, Jon Lindemann.

He has adopted a new "scorched earth" goal for 2023. I have two questions:

How long do we think his toothless memory lets him hold onto this pledge? How is this any different than the previous 200 years we've been doing this show?

Anyway, he puts this new mantra to work with his New Business: Atari 50: the Anniversary Celebration. It just so happens that this bundle is NWR approved (and website quoted - we finally made it)! Jon agrees with the site's glowing praise. He then delves into very extremely legal back-ups kept for only the legally permissible time when talking emulation on his Steam Deck. Notify the relevant authorities, he must be stopped.

...I guess I'm the relevant authorities.

Guillaume wants YOU to buy some pinball. And he's going to evangelize some Pinball FX3 bundle sales that you can get right now. We are not sponsored, but we should be. Zen Studios, call us. He also has some more time with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Note to James for future articles: Rabbids and Sparks are plural, there is no colon on the subtitle, it's a plus symbol (+) not an ampersand (&). Ubisoft, this is why the sales disappointed.

Also, Ubisoft, call us.

James literally spent half an hour trying to decide if he even wanted to talk about Needy Streamer Overload on the show. It's an extremely weird game about effectively controlling the life of someone who, mostly because of her own personal demons, wants to become a popular streamer. It's got weird tinges of a two-way emotionally manipulative relationship, internal darkness, depression, deceit. It's also cute? This one is going to resonate with some people, and for a subset of them it will resonate in a potentially negative way.

Greg closes out New Business with a brief talk on the last Splatoon 3 Splatfest. This time the theme was "Spicy, Sweet, or Sour." Let's be honest, team Sour was going to get trampled like it's Pamplona. Sour? In a game that is going to skew towards kids? Nintendo, what in the hell? Here, let's make it at least reasonably fair - and preserve the sibilance you've created - "Spicy, Sweet, or Salty." Boom. Kids like salty foods.

And personally? Spicy, Sweet, and Salty is what I have tattooed on my chest, so this is my 2023 mantra.

After a break we dig into the email bag. It's got a lot of stuff still in it, but it tends to coalesce around similar themes. This week we talk about if Tears of the Kingdom can/will reuse the same world as Breath of the Wild and if things some people did not like (e.g.: breakable weapons) will return. We also try to figure out why Microsoft is willing to spend about 22 times what Disney paid for Marvel to secure Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft, call us.

As always, we remain for sale. Do you want to put in an offer? We take business inquiries (and questions) here.