Episode 800: I Am the One Who Sucks

Not technically, at least in this game.

Can you believe we've produced 800 numbered episodes of Radio Free Nintendo? What an unbelievable series of an events this show has become. That includes this week, where our entire audience debated how much the Wii U GamePad actually weighs.

Rather than do a big party, we planned a live show RetroActive to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Wii U. We had a lot of people join us to talk about Kirby and the Rainbow Curse.

Thanks to all the people who have made this show possible, including our audience.

Holiday schedules are going to be a little weird going forward, but get us emails for a Listener Mail segment because we are definitely doing a regular episode this week.