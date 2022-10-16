Episode 793: My Colleague Bought a Novelty Fridge

Please pre-chill your food.

I don't even need to tell you which colleague I'm talking about. You know who would buy a novelty refrigerator: Greg.

So we tried to have New Business but instead we talked about some trailers and then Jon Lindemann's technological gadgets. Did James predict Jon's purchase two months ago?

You tell me.

He also bought a Steam Deck, which you would think would illicit a lot more conversation than a fridge that isn't even a real fridge, but only if you've never listed to this podcast.

We literally spend the entire segment on this. No good reason for this, but we do. So after a break we dive into three questions from two emails. Why are all these older game makers getting into media projects? What weird license would we put on our game? And what Atlus game should be saved from the 3DS eShop oblivion?

