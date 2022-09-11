Episode 788: Bullets Are for Demons, Not for Walls

Crafting pithy axioms.

This week we are without Greg. But instead, we have a lot of email. Questions answered this week: our ideal Digital Eclipse collection, words we can't say, and a marketer's self-marketing book. You can market yourself here.

After a break, Gui and Jon have New Business. Gui has completed Live A Live and still loves it. He's also playing a game from a friend called In Retrospect. Jon bought the Sunbreak amiibo and Commodore 64: a Visual Compendium, a book about... well you can guess.