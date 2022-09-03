Episode 787: For a Safe and Secure Magic Kingdom

Where was Goofy as Gondolin burned?

This week we continue our run of missing hosts with Gui on vacation. Where's he going? What's he doing? Who can say?

I can say that Jon's back. Use this information as you will.

Given that I'm editing, I have decided to keep the article brief, hence why I'm still not telling you what we did this week.

This week, Jon kicks-off New Business with a look at Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, a bomb defusing game on Switch in the hands of a man I would trust with high explosives. He's also still swimming with the whales of Diablo Immortal. Greg takes a break from talking about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to talk his recently-acquired Switch OLED Splatoon edition and last weekend's Splatoon 3 introductory Splatfest. A very tired James closes out New Business with a cozy platformer for tired people Here Comes Niko and a review of the current contents of the eShop.

After a break, we tackle a duo of very important emails. The first asks us to answer yet another moral question about an absolute monarchy. The second question asks us about the impact of game trials on our gaming-buying habits. You can send us your non-Kingdom Hearts emails here.