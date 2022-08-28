Episode 786: Monkey's Withdrawal

Turns out we do miss Jon when he's gone. Sort of.

Jon is out this week, doing whatever. It turns out we could have used the old scamp because we come out of the gate with a trio of emails. This week we: explore the emotional impact of shared experiences, take dangerous and untested memory drugs, and decide if we still want to cover SNK now that it's owned by a front for tyrannical dictator. If only we had Jon's impish glee. You can try to deposit some kind of positivity here.

After a break we dig into our New Business. Gui's review of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is up, so go give it a read. He's also worked through a few more chapters of Live A Live, and he's still really enjoying it. Lastly, both Greg and James are well into Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Greg is working through the rapidly opening open world, and James has finally finished off the game.