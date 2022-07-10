Episode 779: Gex and Your Wild Woody

My Jersey Devil is going to Bug! your Punky Skunk.

Last week we did no email, this week we do all email. This averages the show to half and half. That's math. Please respect math.

This week we tackle a bunch of email, but our entire first segment succumbs to a single question: "What genre of game is likely to contribute the most 'Worst Game Ever' candidates". After a break, we try to move more briskly with three questions: what console to go with a shiny new 4K TV, why would a company make a "defensive acquisition", and what is the minimum time to play a "free" game before dropping it.

