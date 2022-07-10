We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Free Nintendo

Episode 779: Gex and Your Wild Woody

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - July 10, 2022, 5:51 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

My Jersey Devil is going to Bug! your Punky Skunk.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Last week we did no email, this week we do all email. This averages the show to half and half. That's math. Please respect math.

This week we tackle a bunch of email, but our entire first segment succumbs to a single question: "What genre of game is likely to contribute the most 'Worst Game Ever' candidates". After a break, we try to move more briskly with three questions: what console to go with a shiny new 4K TV, why would a company make a "defensive acquisition", and what is the minimum time to play a "free" game before dropping it.

If you have a burning question, you can send our way.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Out Of Time from Klonoa: Door To Phantomile. Composition by Kanako Kakino.. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement