Episode 775: Luigi's Haunted Real Estate Speculation

Investing in sports only makes sense if you made your money running a... uh... no comment.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Oh no, I'm running late on the article. Whatever shall I do?

I know, I'll write very brisk notes.

James and Greg played the demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Greg also has got his first kick at Mario Strikers: Battle League [Football]. Guillaume is done playing Nobody Saves the World and now is playing Space Invaders Invincible Collection. Lastly, Jon is playing Diablo Immortal.

Email, just the one, beloved series we refuse to give up on (and those we already did). Emails: here.