We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 775: Luigi's Haunted Real Estate Speculation

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - June 12, 2022, 10:32 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Investing in sports only makes sense if you made your money running a... uh... no comment.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Oh no, I'm running late on the article. Whatever shall I do?

I know, I'll write very brisk notes.

James and Greg played the demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Greg also has got his first kick at Mario Strikers: Battle League [Football]. Guillaume is done playing Nobody Saves the World and now is playing Space Invaders Invincible Collection. Lastly, Jon is playing Diablo Immortal.

Email, just the one, beloved series we refuse to give up on (and those we already did). Emails: here.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Opera of Light: Fire Emblem from Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE. It was requested by Ryan.. All rights reserved by ??? I dunno, probably some holding company.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement