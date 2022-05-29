Episode 773: Jim Knifeguy

Ordering knives off TV is a way of life.

Jon is out this week so we run with a three-man show.

Gui starts New Business with Nobody Saves the World, an experimental RPG from the makers of Guacamelee. James is trying valiantly to come to grips (literally) with Crusader Kings 3 - on Xbox. Greg is exploring the newest additions to the Nintendo Switch Online classic games, including Kirby 64 and Umihara Kawase. He also has final thoughts on the remake of ActRaiser.

After a break we planned to do a couple emails, but inadvertently went long on just one: reboxing videos. You can erase your memories by sending us an email.