Episode 773: Jim Knifeguy

Ordering knives off TV is a way of life.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
Jon is out this week so we run with a three-man show.
Gui starts New Business with Nobody Saves the World, an experimental RPG from the makers of Guacamelee. James is trying valiantly to come to grips (literally) with Crusader Kings 3 - on Xbox. Greg is exploring the newest additions to the Nintendo Switch Online classic games, including Kirby 64 and Umihara Kawase. He also has final thoughts on the remake of ActRaiser.
After a break we planned to do a couple emails, but inadvertently went long on just one: reboxing videos. You can erase your memories by sending us an email.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Main Theme from Shin Megami Tensei V. Composition by Ryota Kozuka. It was requested by Cesar. All rights reserved by Atlus Co. Ltd