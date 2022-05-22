Episode 772: Recollections on the Fall of Big Foot Pizza

Shaded in the fog of years, I still remember a cloying sweetness.

This week I'm writing doing short notes!

Syrenne joins us to talk about puzzles! Puzzles, you ask? Yes! Draknek & Friends, where she moonlights as a producer, had a busy week. Thursday they launched their second Draknek Direct, which contained a number of announcements, and also launched Cerebral Puzzle Showcase, a Steam event designed to highlight the puzzle genre on the platform. There was a lot going on, so she joined us to talk about the announcements as well as what it was like putting together this kind of package while also curating a Steam event.

After a break, we roll into a more traditional New Business segment. Jon has the Switch N64 controller which is exactly what it claims to be, and he has now actually read Reggie's book. James, motivated by Square Enix dumping its developer, is playing Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox. Guillaume is still playing Final Fantasy XIII but he's also had the chance to play some local Switch Sports with the in-laws. Greg closes out the show with impressions of Actraiser Renaissance.

