Episode 771: OOPS! All Party Bois

We opted to record a bit of a shorter episode this week, with Jon out, and a general lack of energy. We picked up three email to review: games for when you're just not up to gaming, concepts for Kirby to eliminate, and the future of Club Nintendo. You can fill the inbox here .

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Stage 1 from Burai Fighter. Composition by Norio Nakagata. It was requested by Cesar. All rights reserved by Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd