Episode 769: Hangin' and Bangin'

Just imagine this episode title is in a script font, on the back window of a station wagon.

Greg is out this week for the NFL draft, and so Guillaume, Jon, and James have a very mature show for adults.

Jon gets to start New Business with Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, a recent addition to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. This pinball-inspired spinoff was the product of a two month development cycle, but all we can think about are high scores and speed-runs. Gui and James are both playing Tunic, now on Xbox and PC. With inspirations ranging from the first Legend of Zelda to Fez to Dark Souls, it's catching a lot of attention. Gui is having a lot more fun than James, but that might be because he's actually playing the game like a normal person. James also gives his final thoughts on Chinatown Detective Agency.

After the break we take on a duo of listener mail. This week we expansions pack Switch Sports and try to define nebulous terms like "game preservation." You can preserve our wisdom by sending us an email.