Episode 762: Dry Bones' Fitness Routine

Adding bulk from the grave.

Are Dry Bones dead? They're animated at least.

New Business is back! Greg starts the show with quick impressions of F-Zero X, now on whatever the hell Nintendo is calling their double-premium online service that also features the lunar-aligned release of N64 games. I think there's both a C and a K. He devotes most of his time to talking about the demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. James is playing the second Voice of Cards, this one subtitled "The Forsaken Maiden." It turns out everything that started to grind on him in The Isle Dragon Roars is magnified in this far-too-soon sequel. Jon played a single level of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, so he is now an expert. He spends the majority of his time talking about Gran Turismo 7, which just launched for the PS5. It's a racing game for people who are aroused by the camber angle of their wheels, but don't feel the need to be intimate on stage. Guillaume closes out New Business talking about Unpacking while also unpacking. Gaming is an escape. He also played the original Psychonauts, which is available on Game Pass. Lastly, he finally rebought Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as it is on sale and the DLC onslaught looms.

After a break, we dive into Listener Mail. This week we answer questions that probe our deepest fears: are there DS and Wii games that we passed on that have become unaffordable, what remakes are diminished by weird decisions by the developers, and what's the absolute worst garbage we've played. You can send us the absolute worst thing we've ever read by sending us an email.