Episode 761: A Sumptuous, Salubrious, Celebration

Squeeze into your pre-pandemic sized tuxedo; it's time for the industry's most important awards show not sponsored by G FUEL.

It's March, and you know what that means: Radio Free Nintendo is finally getting into the business of reflecting on the games of 2021.

If you're new to the show, we each assemble a ranked list of Nintendo-system games from the previous year and take turns announcing our top five. There's no award for "Radio Free Nintendo's Top Game of 2021," but James' number one is usually close enough.

Pop open a bottle of bubbly, make some mistakes, and celebrate the best of 2021.

