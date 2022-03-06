We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo

Episode 761: A Sumptuous, Salubrious, Celebration

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - March 6, 2022, 5:01 pm EST
Total comments: 1

Squeeze into your pre-pandemic sized tuxedo; it's time for the industry's most important awards show not sponsored by G FUEL.

It's March, and you know what that means: Radio Free Nintendo is finally getting into the business of reflecting on the games of 2021.

If you're new to the show, we each assemble a ranked list of Nintendo-system games from the previous year and take turns announcing our top five. There's no award for "Radio Free Nintendo's Top Game of 2021," but James' number one is usually close enough.

Pop open a bottle of bubbly, make some mistakes, and celebrate the best of 2021.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Cosmic Comics B from Snipperclips - Cut it uut, together! Composition by Calum "Bo Em" Bowen. It was requested by Father Time. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd. and SFB Games.

Talkback

TOPHATANT1234 hours ago

I really enjoy these kind of episodes, gives you a chance to stop and take stock of what came out in the last year.

I agree with James in that I prefer the Missing Heir. The story really goes places and does stuff that I love. Felt a bit more ambitious, some of that will be because I played it first. Some of it because The Girl Who Stands Behind is a prequel and naturally constrained by that.

So my top 5:

5. Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
4. Bravely Default 2
3. Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
2. The House in Fata Morgana
1. Shin Megami Tensei 5

My Switch 5 year favourite game would be Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Playing it again I enjoyed it just as much as when I played it the first time round, the game holds up incredibly well. The remaster makes intelligent improvements to the quests and the UI, truly the definitive way to play it.

