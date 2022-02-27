Episode 760: And You Can Take That to the Bank!

Right into the drink.

Guillaume took the week off, and we ended up going long without his disapproving "lets move on." I had no regrets, until I started editing it.

New Business this week is meaty. James managed to get into the Nintendo Switch Sports network trial, and surprise, it's Wii Sports Resort on Switch + online. He only got to go hands-on with Chambara and Bowling, but both felt pretty good. He also explains how network tests work, in an exercise that is not at all self-indulgent. Jon bought Skyward Sword HD, and now we're all remembering how long it takes for that game to be a game. With the impending closure of the eShop, he's also done some eShopping. He bought Super Mario Advance 4: Mario Bros. 3 and Fire Emblem Fates. It turns out asking Twitter about what Fire Emblem to buy is going to be a lot. Greg is playing Majora's Mask, now part of the N64 Expansion Pack. Lastly, we conclude New Business with a wrap-up on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We did not know about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet at the time, but Greg's statement that the Pokémon train must roll-on was more right than he ever knew.

We then move onto Listener Mail and talk about... Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We're actually talking about resource management in games, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus left this topic already on our minds. We do talk other games: Destiny, Resident Evil, Breath of the Wild, etc. We also talk the most important resource: time, and how we wildly over-spent it.

Emails, send them here. Next week, Gui will be back and we will do our "Top Games of 2021." You can send us your top games, if you like. I don't have a plan for them, but sure. If you want.