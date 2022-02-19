Episode 759: Signing Publishing Deals for You Call THAT Limited? I'll Show You Limited Games

Never have games been more limited.
Since the beginning of 2022 we have beseeched you for email. At current, we have about 25 questions that haven't been culled for duplication, quality, or having already been answered recently in other contexts. However, for the last two weeks events of prevented us from spending time tending to this harvest.
That changes now.
This week we devote the entire show to email's bounty, and as a result we serve up exactly... four emails. The difference between chefs and short order cooks is the time to prepare. I am not implying that we are Michelin Starred, but we are waiting. This week we investigate: the small resignation happening in storerooms everywhere, the return of polygonal Odd Jobs, beating a dangerous addiction, and finding positivity in a world full of darkness.
