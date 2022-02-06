Episode 757: Catching Pokémon for the Perpetually Helpless

I am terrified of Pokémon, so I think I'll move to an island known for its wild Pokémon

Every ten episodes we once again are "like the plane." This time Greg and James took a temporal flight to the past with impressions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can marvel at my transition skills. I'll wait.

Anyway, the entire first hour of the show is devoted to Greg and James trying to decide how they feel about this radical departure from the Pokémon template, and the ways in which it could have stood to deviate a bit more. Neither Greg nor James have managed to make it too deep into the game. Greg has been betrayed by the post, and so he got the game late. James however has had the game since launch, he's decided instead to play the game like a sociopath and refuse to advance the plot. These are your host in this discussion, RFN is RFN. You knew what you were in for.

After a break, Jon and Guillaume wake up and talk about games they've been playing. Guillaume has completed Unsighted, and wants to offer a few corrections. He was fine, art is what you make of it, but he's read an interview with the creators and wants to give clarity. He's also started Final Fantasy XII, because there just aren't enough long games on Switch. Jon has been playing some of the Switch Online NES games. First up is The Immortal, an NES isometric dudgeon crawler that is particularly inscrutable. He's also been playing his old go-to Solomon's Key. Lastly, he bought Castlevania Advance Collection and is digging into Circle of the Moon.

