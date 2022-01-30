Episode 756: Kawaii Is in the Eye of the Beholder

【かわいいは見る人の目の中にあり。】

Greg was unable to join us this week, and given how the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus rendered this episode obsolete within 20 minutes of recording concluding, it's fine.

In an attempt at staving off the creeping grip of irrelevance, we dedicated the show to our email backlog. This our inbox spelunking turned up three gems: "Why are Mario enemies so well-known," "What games would we have loved if they weren't unexpected jerks," and "What games are literally 'baby games for babies.'"

We know the inbox continues to reject your missives, and if this week's impassioned plea for your questions has you motivated, allow this link to facilitate.

Guillaume had a little New Business, so he ended the show with brief thoughts on the iOS version of Ghost Trick and more involved thoughts on Unsighted.