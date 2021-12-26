Episode 752: This Ain't No Ice in a Glass

A new meaning for "Happy Boxing Day."

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's the final episode of 2021, but with the ongoing holidays Jon isn't able to join what ultimately was a bit of an impromptu episode.

James is the only person with New Business this week, ending his nearly month-long sabbatical on the subject. He's been playing Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. It's a lot of name, and as a Castlevania-like you'd be understandably skeptical at James' praise for the game. The completely unbiased author of this article thinks he is very trustworthy, and also ruggedly handsome, and a great businessman.

After James concludes talking, we dive straight into Listener Mail. Three emails to close out the year: provide the inside scoop on Kirby's anniversary party, talk about self-imposed challenges in games, and revive HD Rumble. You can try to get us to answer your question by sending us an email. Even if we pick it, no promise we answer it!

If you need something else to listen to during our upcoming time off, Gui appeared on TYP's Radio Trivia last week and the crew will have published three new Patreon-exclusive episodes by the end of the month.

Thanks to everyone for listening this year. I hope you're enjoying the holidays.

We will never apologize.