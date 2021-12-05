Episode 749: All My Homies Hate Pinsir

He still doesn't have an evolution, because he isn't worth it.

We're back after a one week break, and we generated a lot of New Business. Gui and Greg give a dual update on Shin Megami Tensei V. Guillaume really loves this game, and has put over 20 hours in, and Greg is right behind. Gui dares to call this the best place for a newbie to the series to get their feet wet, so prospective neophytes to the series should listen up. Guillaume also gives an update on Pikmin Bloom, and an apology for his lack of pictures of park signs. Jon and James also give a dual update on the advanced couponing that is Black Friday gaming sales. This year its all about the gift cards and the digital sales. Jon has impressions of Returnal and the remake of Demon Souls, both on PS5. James has impressions of Lost Judgment, and advice on how he really "stuck it to the man" with Sega's new pricing models.

After a break, we dive into a trio of email. This week we commemorate the completion of a journey, always remember our first time, and get to know Metroid Dread Biblically. You too can send us your weird missives via the inbox.