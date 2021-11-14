Episode 747: Like the Plane

I'm too sad to know the episode number.

It's Xbox Game Pass Season on RFN. James starts the show with a duo of games on Xbox Game Pass: Project Wingman and Star Wars: Fallen Order. Project Wingman is what happens when fans of Ace Combat try to make their own game, and Star Wars: Fallen Order is what happens when the developer of the best shooter of a generation gets Star Wars. He and Jon then get revved up for Forza Horizon 5. A vehicular Olympics in Mexico hides a dark, "pay to win" secret. James, a martyr stood up to oppose such plans. Jon, a natural follower, happily gave Bill Gates his money. Jon also has been playing Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, also on Game Pass. It's not a Wonder Boy, and Gui is finally able to explain to us how all these series are related. Guillaume gets us back to Switch, with Ys Origin and WarioWare: Get It Together! Ys Origin is a prequel to the Ys series, and returns to the more traditional game play, rather than the 3D world of VIII and IX. Greg closes out New Business with a look at the 3DS port of Kirby's Epic Yarn, Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn. It is one of a bunch of Wii and Game Cube games that found their way to 3DS, and he's got thoughts on its place in that pantheon.