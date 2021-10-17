Episode 743: Little King's Cow Communication Network

I can't think of anything more DREAD-ful than that. Get it? GET IT?

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's a huge episode this week, as we release a slightly polished version of last Thursday's RFN Live Show.

We covered the dual launches of Metroid Dread and the Switch (OLED Model). Interestingly, nobody was using Switch (OLED Model) to play Metroid Dread, so we completely messed up the Venn Diagram. With over an hour of normal New Business-style content, you might be surprised to hear that it still encompasses less than half the show's runtime.

After all, the Live Show was to cover our RetroActive #50: Little King's Story. Not quite as many call-ins as we would have liked, but it was still a fun conversation about this extremely strange kingdom-building game. We dive into the design, the story, the music, and of course the very odd boss fights.

We even find a little time to check-in with NWR's Xander Morningstar to document his tremendously foolish attempt to play all of Dr. Mario World before it goes offline. Please don't do this.

Thanks to everyone who joined us for the live recording, and if you didn't sit back and enjoy one of the longest episodes in history.

As always, you can send questions here.