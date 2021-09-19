Episode 739: Catching Feels for 5-Volt

That art is going to make someone feel something.

Jon continues to not be here, so Greg and James kick-off the show talking WarioWare: Get It Together!. There's a lot to talk about with this character-focused reimagining of the series' core gameplay, and it has proven divisive in reviews. They give society's biggest question the deep examination it demands. Guillaume's vacation had him in a tent with a floor, USB charging, and dishes. He insists on calling it "glamping" and this is beyond the pale. Instead of continuing down this disgusting path, he shifts to talking about Donkey Kong (1994) and the various products Nintendo released to play handheld games on your TV.

Email this week tackles a single question: Nintendo's re-releases of Mario Kart 8 on the Switch, is it greed? You can send us the prototype of your email via the inbox.

RetroActive 50: Little King's Story's will be in mid-October. Post comments here.