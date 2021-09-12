[UNLOCKED] Episode 19: 2020 The Year's Odontophilia in Review

An unexpected cancellation is rewarded with a look at what's brewing on the NWR Patreon. Be afraid.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Due to a scheduling issue that came up at the last minute, we were unable to record a new RFN this week. As such, we wanted to make sure we put some content out, lest you forget about us.

It also gave us a chance to remind you about the Little King's Story RetroActive and the inbox.

So, here's the now unlocked RFN Patreon episode for December, 2020. In true RFN fashion, it came out in 2021. Below is the text that went with the initial publication:

2020 was a year of wrecked plans, and human suffering. It's hard to quantify all the things we missed out on, but here's a taste. RFN is here to talk about all the things we did in an alternate reality 2020. From: teeth-controlled Mario remakes, to attacking Tony Hawk with a skateboard, to Jon one-upping Geoff Keighley, the RFN Alternate 2020 will make you think "You know, maybe 2020 wasn't as bad as I thought." We're asking the big questions: what would Smash have done with more office-time? Can Bradley Cooper speak Akkadian? What's E3 like with Sting? Would the Sumerians enjoy Gamer Grub? So, f**k-off 2020. This episode is your fault.

More Nintendo World Report Patreon content is available here.