Episode 680: I Don't Gnome

Min Min is here! Greg and James are not noodle experts, but they're working on it; however, Jon is insistent on reminding them of where they are deficient. Gui is playing lots of stuff: Mr. DRILLER Drill Till You Drop, BoxBoy + BoxGirl, Athena, and Animal Crossing. Jon just keeps buying JRPGs he'll never finish. On top of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, he now has Dragon Quest XI S to work through. Oh, and Collection of Mana for some reason.

After the break, we answer a couple emails. This week we look at the impact of COVID on video game music and then decide if the Wii was a mistake (that made billions of dollars). You can send us your questions here.

NEXT WEEK is our RetroActive on Crystalis, so get your comments in by Thursday. You can post them here or email them to us.