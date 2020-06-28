Episode 679: False-Good Ideas

They're not "bad ideas," because this world is decidedly "post-factual." Which also is not coded language for "lies," because they support my position and therefore are not lies.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

All New Business, all one segment. This is what happens when you run an email-only show.

Greg has two games finding new homes on Switch. First up, he's been playing Mr. Driller Drill Land, and briefly catches us up not only on this lost Driller game, but also the Drillerverse. He then talks about the recent re-release of Sunset Riders, the classic wild west arcade game. No, not that one, the other one.

James and Jon are out to trigger debate in Holyrood on a second referendum by playing Forza Horizon 4. Drive fast, anywhere, but mostly in Scotland as someone exactly 26.3 years old. James is also reviewing the recently-released Yes, Your Grace. You're the king, everything's going wrong, good luck. Presumably, the 200 mph taxis are coming later.

Guillaume is finally playing Pokemon Snap. Last week, with the announcement of New Pokemon Snap, we wondered what the sequel 21 years hence will be called. We also accidentally stumbled into the answer, "The Next Pokemon Snap." At current pace, Gui will play it in 2063. Lastly, Guillaume is also playing noir adventure game Ben Wander's A Case of Distrust. We spend quite a lot of time discussing if this game is sexist enough, and like 10 minutes into our chat James remembered he reviewed it. Also, it's pretty good.

In two weeks we'll be doing our RetroActive on Crystalis, so get your comments in. You can post them here or email them to us.