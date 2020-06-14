Episode 677: Their Time, Their Dime - The Way to Help Yourself and Don't Bother Me

A guide to life, love, and shutting the hell up, by Jon Lindemann

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Last week we told you Jon wasn't dead, this we debut our Jon Lindemann sound-alike.

He actually is back; you may choose to celebrate or mourn this as your preference dictates.

Guillaume is a real Boxhead, and so he's checking out BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL! for Switch. Finally, all the great details of BOXBOY can be rendered as they should be. Jon has finished up Rygar and moved onto Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Did he already own the game on Wii? Yes. Was it a collector's edition? Yes. Did I, this being the podcast itself speaking, even know the North American market got a collector's edition on Wii? No. Did he play it? Absolutely not. So congrats, Jon. Enjoy Xenoblade. James is still in sports withdrawal, and remains engrossed in Super Mega Baseball 3. At this point he's trying to make cap space despite not having anyone to sign, just so the imaginary sports podcasts have something to talk about. Lastly, Greg got his CoreGraffix Mini, the mini-console for the scrolling shooter fan in your life. It may have taken seemingly forever to get here, but it turns out it was worth the wait...as long as you like scrolling shooters.

After the break, we're finally able to tackle an email that was just waiting for Jon's return. What would happen if we took Hiroshi Yamauchi and replaced him with Mr. McBossman. Horrifyingly, we realized quickly not a whole lot would change. You can mix up our CEOs by sending us an email.