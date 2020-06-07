Episode 676: An Entire Episode About Nintendo Switch Online Games

I'm serious, that's the entire episode.

It is time for us to announce our next RetroActive game, but first Jon is still gone. This is a particularly confusing incident because he is gone at the time of recording, but we promise he was present prior to that. We are not obscuring some kind of accident. See?

"Never look back, you will only get bitter

If you get bitter, you will never get better

Never get better, then you never get bigger

Never get bigger, then you never make cheddar"#RTJ4 — Jon Lindemann (@MrDiamondJ) June 6, 2020

He's fine!

Right, so our next RetroActive game is...



announced at the end of the first block. We really enjoyed getting so many pitches for what game we should play. It was great seeing our inbox just full to burst with messages, some thoughtful some... anyway. The truly gratifying thing was getting emails from so many people who were first-timers. See? We don't bite. We wanted to read a selection of these to show the broad spectrum of emails we received. From a "swole AF" Firebrand to a recollections of swamp gnomes to discussions of Mighty Jill Off. So please, keep writing.

And that's a great transition point, because we close out this somewhat shorter show with an email about the Nintendo Switch Online service as a mechanism to "fill in the gaps" that COVID-19 may be creating in Nintendo's line-up. As we always say, we love your emails. So, send them.

I can't think of anything left to say about this episode. If you want to talk play along with our RetroActive you can post your thoughts, questions, or just talk it with other about the game here.









We're playing Crystalis.