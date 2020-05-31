Episode 675: Whatever You're About to Say is Wrong

Not who you think.

Jon is still out this week, so this episode is a trio-show. James is playing Super Mega Baseball 3, and despite messing up the name a half-dozen times, he really enjoys it. He also clearly misses baseball. Guillaume is also playing some arcade sports with Mario Golf: World Tour, for 3DS. He knows he dropped this game at some point, but he's currently enjoying himself and isn't entirely sure why he quit the first time. He's also still addicted to Streets of Rage 4. Lastly, Greg checked out Panel de Pon on the Switch Online Games service, and returned to Super Mario Maker 2. TYP's Maker Code is JQRCNGCFG.

After the break we tackle two emails: what games do you love but struggle to explain and are we ever getting a Switch-for-TV-only?

