We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Free Nintendo
3DSSwitch

Episode 675: Whatever You're About to Say is Wrong

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, and Guillaume Veillette - May 31, 2020, 10:27 am PDT
Total comments: 1

Not who you think.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Jon is still out this week, so this episode is a trio-show. James is playing Super Mega Baseball 3, and despite messing up the name a half-dozen times, he really enjoys it. He also clearly misses baseball. Guillaume is also playing some arcade sports with Mario Golf: World Tour, for 3DS. He knows he dropped this game at some point, but he's currently enjoying himself and isn't entirely sure why he quit the first time. He's also still addicted to Streets of Rage 4. Lastly, Greg checked out Panel de Pon on the Switch Online Games service, and returned to Super Mario Maker 2. TYP's Maker Code is JQRCNGCFG.

After the break we tackle two emails: what games do you love but struggle to explain and are we ever getting a Switch-for-TV-only?

You can ask us to explain things we struggle to explain by sending us an email.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Title Theme from Xenoblade Chronicles by Yoko Shimomura. It was selected by James. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Talkback

ShayminDonald Theriault, News Editor10 hours ago

There's about 100 pieces of walk-up music in SMB3 and they can be assigned, but you can only assign on a custom team.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement