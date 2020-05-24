Episode 674: The Fall of Miiverse

Where once the Wii U's rivers rolled with "amazing water," there is nothing.

With Jon out and a Patreon podcast to record, we took it a bit easy this week. Three emails comprise the whole of the show. This week we: try to find holes in the Switch library, praise Nintendo TVii yet again, and maximize remake revenue. You can have us strip-mine our childhood by sending us an email.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Pelagic 2 from Perfect Dark by Grant Kirkhope. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Microsoft Corporation.