Episode 672: A Dingo Ate My Podcast

This week, Jon is strapped into the cockpit to take on Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle, with simulated cabinet movement. Not content with that dose of retro-Sega action, he and Guillaume also beat-up fat, fire-breathing, men in suspenders in Streets of Rage 4. Greg and Guillaume give an update on more relaxing pursuits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Lastly, Guillaume share some thoughts on Star Fox 2. James? He's not playing anything! Who's asking?
After a break we take somehow spend 40 minutes trying to figure out how Nintendo can sell Famicom Tantei Club in the west. You can ask us how to sell Mahjong and Sumo games by sending us an email.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Main Theme from Monster World IV. It was requested by David.