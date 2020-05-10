Episode 672: A Dingo Ate My Podcast

It burned his insides.

This week, Jon is strapped into the cockpit to take on Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle, with simulated cabinet movement. Not content with that dose of retro-Sega action, he and Guillaume also beat-up fat, fire-breathing, men in suspenders in Streets of Rage 4. Greg and Guillaume give an update on more relaxing pursuits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Lastly, Guillaume share some thoughts on Star Fox 2. James? He's not playing anything! Who's asking?

After a break we take somehow spend 40 minutes trying to figure out how Nintendo can sell Famicom Tantei Club in the west. You can ask us how to sell Mahjong and Sumo games by sending us an email.