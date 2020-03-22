Episode 665: Cape Horn, South Africa

I know where Cape Horn is located. You know where Cape Horn is located...

Jon is Doomed. He's been playing Doom and Doom 2 while waiting for Doom Eternal to unlock. This is unfortunate timing all round. Guillaume finished Trials of Mana just in time for the demo of the remake of Trials of Mana (which he also played). In a quest for more action RPGs he also took a look at Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles with Connectivity. Greg is hunting deals in this dark hour, but due to time zones he's also got to evacuate to an island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

James is still trapped in a Fire Emblem hell of his own creation, in case you're curious.

After a break we tackle two emails: an overly-elaborate trivia show and game features that showed up once nary to be seen again. Remember, it's RFN 666 next week. If you want to be a part of this HISTORIC event you can send your evilest games to our inbox.