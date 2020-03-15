Episode 664: Tub Connoisseur

Jon's back. Yep.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Jon returns to talk Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to Blind Forest. In his mind, it's more Ori. He also talks DOOM, the original DOOM, and that leads to a historically-inaccurate review of an era of PC gaming most our audience wasn't alive to experience. Guillaume also has New Business, with a deep dive into Murder by Numbers, a game that's anything but. He also really did play Nier. I'm dumbfounded.

After a break, we tackle some news. We start off with a fairly somber discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on E3. It's pretty heavy, but an unavoidable topic. We then turn our attention to Mario's LEGO adventure, which is decidedly less heavy.

And that's it. That's the show. You can add to it with your email. And if you want to hear more about the future of E3, check out the NWR Patreon. J&J Dream Factory return for a Patreon-exclusive show about how to turn this situation around.