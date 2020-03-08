Episode 663: RPG Voltron

In context, "The Tunnel Home" is one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever seen. I hate you Barry.

We're down one Lindemann this week. The doctors say he'll recover from his injuries, but he'll never have feeling in his elbows again.

In his place we're joined by Syrenne McNulty for an all-New Business RFN. Guillaume kicks it off with quick impressions of mystery Picross adventure Murder By Numbers. He's still very early, so consider this the prologue chapter. He then really sets us on our path for the show with a duo of retro re-releases SEGA AGES: Phantasy Star and Final Fantasy Adventure. Both these remasters are courtesy of M2. Both of these are JRPGs from roughly the same time frame. One clearly got more love than the other. Greg is ALSO playing a re-release of a JRPG with his closing thoughts on Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. #FE is such a ridiculous game, but that's the source of a lot of its charm.

It took far longer than expected to get through these re-releases, so we took a break to move the show into a new direction. That new direction? Syrenne has impressions of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, and in case you're confused, despite being from Omega Force it is not a Musou game. Say it with me now, "It's a JRPG!" That's right, part 2 of the show begins with a surprise JRPG. James wraps-up the show forming the head of this beast, with concluding thoughts on Fire Emblem: Three Houses DLC. He's also started a hilariously overpowered New Game+ run, that's probably done more to harm the game than help it.

