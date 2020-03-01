Episode 662: What to Do If You Find a Chest With a Copy of Aidyn Chronicles

Close the lid, for one.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Greg and Guillaume suggested we invert the show this week, putting email first, in fear that YOUR segment would continue its recent short shrift. James, ever-confident in his hosting abilities, insisted this was unnecessary as New Business was sure to be, "a trifling." But, being the benevolent leader he is, he decided to relent. After a single question on the evolution of JRPGs spiraled into a segment-long feature, I think it's time everyone give James credit for his great idea to put email first this week.

In fact, Listener Mail is the singular focus of the show. This inadvertent episode of "Oops! All Emails" features a second segment that explores the following: stages you keep revisiting, the difficulty of Link to the Past, and Francophone games as perceived by the refined (non-Parisian gutter-trash) Québécois ear. You can demonize centers of commerce and culture by sending us an email.