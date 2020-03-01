Episode 662: What to Do If You Find a Chest With a Copy of Aidyn Chronicles

Close the lid, for one.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
Greg and Guillaume suggested we invert the show this week, putting email first, in fear that YOUR segment would continue its recent short shrift. James, ever-confident in his hosting abilities, insisted this was unnecessary as New Business was sure to be, "a trifling." But, being the benevolent leader he is, he decided to relent. After a single question on the evolution of JRPGs spiraled into a segment-long feature, I think it's time everyone give James credit for his great idea to put email first this week.
In fact, Listener Mail is the singular focus of the show. This inadvertent episode of "Oops! All Emails" features a second segment that explores the following: stages you keep revisiting, the difficulty of Link to the Past, and Francophone games as perceived by the refined (non-Parisian gutter-trash) Québécois ear. You can demonize centers of commerce and culture by sending us an email.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Cannon Ball in Resonance from Rockman Zero Collection Soundtrack - résonnant vie -. Arrangement by Ippo Yamada and Ryo Kawakami. It was selected by James, at Greg's prompting. All rights reserved by INTI CREATES Co., Ltd.