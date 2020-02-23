Episode 661: Dropping the Gloves

RFN is pro fighting in amateur hockey.

This week we were blessed with an Animal Crossing Direct and the return of a proper New Business segment. We first breakdown Tom Nook the dictator ("He's more of an Il Duce.") vs Tom Nook the Silicon Valley Venture Capitalism Vampire ("Try my app!"). We then have real New Business. James is playing the Cindered Shadows DLC for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. He talked about only being "about four" stages in. It turns out its only about seven so you might expect his "early" impressions to be actually quite final, but he will now die for Hapi. Jon can't stop his Sega Ages run, this time with Puyo Puyo 2. Gui and James had to break to bad news to him that the cast of anime rejects in Puyo never goes away. Guillaume is looking at more Kunio-successors, this time River City Girls. He's not charmed by the girls, to say the least. Greg closes us out with Pop'n Twinbee, continuing RFN's exploration of cute-em-ups.

After the break we knock-out two emails. Our first explores why there's not been an Arkham collection on Switch. The second email sings the praises of Alien: Isolation. You can evangelize for your favorite games via the inbox.