Episode 660: Summer-Splash Mr. EAD

His normal...clothes(?) are not to get wet.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
The late-winter New Business doldrums continue this week. Jon continued his drive through SEGA AGES with a look at Fantasy Zone. He then swings in a wildly different direction with impressions of Project xCloud, now in preview on iOS. Guillaume continues to be the savior of New Business with impressions of indie-darlings from two different eras, Bastion and The Messenger.
After the break the team dives into the least wonderful segment of the year: 2020 Predictions! After reviewing our 2019 attempt we still recorded the segment anyway.
You can rate our predictions via the inbox.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is That Person's Name Is from Bravely Default/Bravely Second. Composition by TRevo. It was requested by Geoff KiiLii. All rights reserved by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.