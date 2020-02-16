Episode 660: Summer-Splash Mr. EAD

His normal...clothes(?) are not to get wet.

The late-winter New Business doldrums continue this week. Jon continued his drive through SEGA AGES with a look at Fantasy Zone. He then swings in a wildly different direction with impressions of Project xCloud, now in preview on iOS. Guillaume continues to be the savior of New Business with impressions of indie-darlings from two different eras, Bastion and The Messenger.

After the break the team dives into the least wonderful segment of the year: 2020 Predictions! After reviewing our 2019 attempt we still recorded the segment anyway.

You can rate our predictions via the inbox.