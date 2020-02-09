Episode 659: Sometimes It's Okay to Bean a Child

Only in France, and only with a soccer ball. Phantom R said so.

Guillaume is the only person with New Business this week, so we quickly dispatch this responsibility with his look at Wide Ocean Big Jacket. I'm not exactly sure how to describe it; the developers say to think of it like "going to a movie," but Guillaume seemed to enjoy it.

The reason for our paucity of New Business is laid bare when we steal some time for our New Business conversation on Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure. We tackle the big questions: "How French is Phantom R?", "Who steals a casket?", "What the heck does 'le woeuf!' mean?" and "Why did Napoleon dress his minions like a bunch of goobers?". We also spend a lot of time with the EXTREMELY OBVIOUS inspiration of this early-3DS game and place it in its proper place in history nearly a decade after its release.

He's a thief, and he is a phantom, but for trademark reasons please do not combine those two things.

