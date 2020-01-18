Episode 656: Top 1010 of the Decade

Didn't we just do one of these? What do you mean it's been ten years?
Last week we gave our top games of 2019, but this week we're doing the whole damn decade. This massive episode is one long exercise in naming the best of the last ten years. The amazing thing is that we were around to do this same thing ten years prior.
I hope you enjoy what must be our must futile enumeration effort to date.
I also hope you'll be joining us for our next RetroActive: Rhythm Thief. You've already missed the eShop sale, but this is still a hell of a lot cheaper than Ghost Trick. You're welcome. Post thoughts there, and listen here in about 3 weeks.
