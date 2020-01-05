Episode 654: The Reverse Jinx

We warned him.

Quick episode for our return show, so here's a brief rundown of our New Business-only show.

Gui: The Gardens Between

Greg: Pokémon, Darius Cozmic Collection

James: Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, 911 Operator, Guts and Glory, Downwell, Kitty Love (yep)

Jon: SEGA AGES: Phantasy Star.

James (again): KUUKIYOMI: Consider It!

As always, email goes here. Consider It!