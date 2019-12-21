Episode 653: Swallower-In-Chief

I'll be home for the holidays...

One last show before we go on vacation for the rest of the year, and this time its personal.

Well, not really. Jon's still playing Phantasy Star, and it remains and old JRPG, but his primary attention is on Demon's Tilt. I doubt you need me to tell you, but this is a spiritual successor to occult pinball classic Devil's Crush. While he's playing it on Xbox One X: The World's Most Powerful Video Game Console (for now), it's coming soon to Switch. Guillaume finally finished Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, but he's still playing it because he really loves it. Greg and James end 2019 having finished Shovel Knight: King of Cards. James also spent some time with Showdown.

After a well-earned break, we tackle our last batch of emails for the year. This week we: explain what's taking Shin Megami Tensei V so long, pick the best year of the decade (for Nintendo games), make the truly Ultimate iteration of other Nintendo series, and investigate a murder. You can send us your CSI Mushroom Kingdom fanfics here.

Thanks to Greg, Guillaume, and Jon for joining me on this year and thanks to all of you for listening. We'll be off next week, and then back the first week of 2020.