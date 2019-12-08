Episode 651: Identifying Your Sugar Daddy

The sequel we never asked for is just in time for awards season.

Hey everybody, Jon is back! Long-time listeners probably figured that out from the episode title alone, but here we are. Who is Jon's mystery Sugar Daddy, listen and find out!

Oh! You're still here? You aren't sold on listening to this podcast purely on the prospect of getting more information on Jon's personal life? Fine.

This week Jon kicks-off New Business with a look at Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The opening is a bit mangled by James' microphone buffoonery, but you're likely just missing Jon slander critics of both games. My incompetence did you a great service. James bought Grandia HD Collection for reasons unknown. He's playing Grandia I, and it's wild.

Guillaume investigated the demo of Super Lucky's Tail on Switch. Syrenne was dumbfounded at how much this port was improved since it originally released on XBox, and Gui has done the legwork to confirm her assertions. He's also taken a look at the first patch for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which did dramatically improve the shockingly poor Switch port, but it still has room to grow. Lastly, he's watched Karen play Link's Awakening and discusses why he's not likely to play it himself anytime soon. Greg concluded New Business by looking at Link's addition to Super Mario Maker 2 and previews the upcoming new titles for the NES and SNES Online services.

Speaking of, our only email this week is about the value proposition of the Switch Online service, in particular the retro games. You can trigger our willful suspension of disbelief by sending an email.