Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 651: Identifying Your Sugar Daddy

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - December 8, 2019, 3:16 pm PST
Total comments: 3

The sequel we never asked for is just in time for awards season.

Hey everybody, Jon is back! Long-time listeners probably figured that out from the episode title alone, but here we are. Who is Jon's mystery Sugar Daddy, listen and find out!

Oh! You're still here? You aren't sold on listening to this podcast purely on the prospect of getting more information on Jon's personal life? Fine.

This week Jon kicks-off New Business with a look at Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The opening is a bit mangled by James' microphone buffoonery, but you're likely just missing Jon slander critics of both games. My incompetence did you a great service. James bought Grandia HD Collection for reasons unknown. He's playing Grandia I, and it's wild.

Guillaume investigated the demo of Super Lucky's Tail on Switch. Syrenne was dumbfounded at how much this port was improved since it originally released on XBox, and Gui has done the legwork to confirm her assertions. He's also taken a look at the first patch for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which did dramatically improve the shockingly poor Switch port, but it still has room to grow. Lastly, he's watched Karen play Link's Awakening and discusses why he's not likely to play it himself anytime soon. Greg concluded New Business by looking at Link's addition to Super Mario Maker 2 and previews the upcoming new titles for the NES and SNES Online services.

Speaking of, our only email this week is about the value proposition of the Switch Online service, in particular the retro games. You can trigger our willful suspension of disbelief by sending an email.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is F-ZERO Medley from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It was requested by ClexYoshi. Arrangement by Takenobu Mitsuyoshi. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing WriterDecember 08, 2019

James Jones is my Sugar Daddy.

KDR_11kDecember 09, 2019

Link's Awakening on the GB was my first Zelda and I got stuck on the first puzzle that involves pushing those dark blocks that are usually non-pushable but specific ones can be moved exactly one tile. I didn't know that they are sometimes pushable.

I don't know about Grandia 1 but when I played through Grandia 2 I had to ask a friend afterwards what it looks like when you lose because I didn't die once. And I wasn't even remotely completionist with the game, only learned afterwards when reading a guide that you can find additional eggs.

PandareusGuillaume Veillette, Podcast EditorDecember 10, 2019

Yeah, if I hadn't been around for the first few of those puzzles, Karen's start with the game would have been a lot more rocky. Went through most of the game (dungeons 3 through 6) without much input at all, though. Once you know what the game lets you do and expects you to do, it's not so bad. It's just not that good at communicating that initially.

