We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Radio Trivia

Episode 192: Wah Too Much TNP

by Perry Burkum, Michael Cole, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - April 24, 2026, 7:18 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

A Special Mini Episode with the Talk Nintendo Podcast crew for their 500th Episode extravaganza—now with more Wah! (You’ve been warned.)

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Did you like this episode's game selections? Let us know in TalkBack! Think you've got a better choice that hasn't been used yet? Then send it my way and your request might be on the next episode of Radio Trivia: Podcast Edition! Heck, throw in a question and specific songs if you want. Just remember, it has to be a game released on a Nintendo system in North America (unless we say otherwise)!

This episode was edited by Perry Burkum and Michael "TYP" Cole. All game music is copyright their respective owners.

Talkback

TheYoungerPlumberMichael Cole, Associate Editor7 hours ago

Games featured in this episode:

Mario & Wario (SW2/SFC)
Donkey Kong Bananza (SW2)

(Highlight the text above with your cursor to view it.)

Your ears will bleed, you'll laugh, or both.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement